Warsaw wins NLC golf title

MIDDLEBURY — Led by a strong one-two punch of Austin Craig and Breckin Christner, the Warsaw boys golf team won the Northern Lakes Conference tournament and by doing so, the NLC championship.

Craig was the medalist Saturday at the Meadow Valley Golf Course, shooting a 72. Christner tied Northridge's Connor Hostetler for second, one shot behind at 73.

Warsaw had a score of 311, seven shots better than Northrige, which finished with a 318. Goshen came home third with a total of 341.

Coby Hostetler shot an 80 for Northridge, while Goshen's Godd Kauffman shot a 77 to finish in fourth place.

Warsaw's Jack Carpenter was voted Coach of the Year.

------------

NLC TOURNAMENT

At Meadow Valley

Team scores: Warsaw 311, Northridge 318, Goshen 341, Wawasee 352, Plymouth 353, NorthWood 355, Concord 356, Mishawaka 398.

NORTHRIDGE: Connor Hostetler 73, Coby Hostetler 80, Alext Thompson 85, Vadim Kadum 82, Kaden Miller 83.

GOSHEN: Todd Kauffman 77, Myles McLaughlin 80, Braxten Sheets 90, Tyler Scott 94, Kael Bestul 97.

NORTHWOOD: Caleb Vincent 88, Sam Holden 94, Bryce Blosser 89, Trevor Barrett 88, Colton Rouch 90.

CONCORD: Lucas Prough 88, Nathan Potter 82, Mason Oiler 87, Rogan Russell 99, Morgan Wyatt 108.

Medalist Austin Craig (Warsaw).

Coach of the Year: Jack Carpenter (Warsaw).