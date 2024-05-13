Warsaw claims NLC tennis title

MISHAWAKA — The Warsaw girls tennis team won the overall Northern Lakes Conference title after winning the league tournament championship on Friday at Ward Baker Park.

NorthWood and Northridge shared second place.

The Tigers, Panthers and Raiders each finished 6-1 during the regular season in the NLC.

Northridge's Jaycie Cress won the number two singles title after beating Warsaw's Abby Nicholas, 6-2, 6-1, in the finals.

NorthWood won the title at both doubles. At number one, Emery Porter and Kaydence Dumka beat Warsaw's Clara Porter and Claire Reichenbach 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, 6-2, in the finals. At number two, Maddy Birk and Maggie Steiner upended Northridge's Ava Schrock and Catherine Miller, 6-3, 6-3.

Goshen's Landry Schrock finished second at number one singles and Northridge's Sage Granberg placed second at number three singles.

Area girls that captured third place were Northridge's Saige Wheatley (number one singles), NorthWood's Tatum Evers (number two singles), NorthWood's Gabriela Poblador (number three singles) and Concord's Dani Aplin and Addi May (one doubles).

------------

NLC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Finals

No. 1 singles: Addie Lind (Warsaw) def. Landry Schrock (Goshen) 6-2, 6-0.

No. 2 singles: Jaycie Cress (Northridge) def. Abby Nicholas (Warsaw) 6-2, 6-1.

No. 3 singles: Emma VanPuffelen (Warsaw) def. Sage Granberg (Northridge) 5-7, 6-3, 6-2.

No. 1 doubles: Emery Porter/Kaydence Dumka (NorthWood) def. Clara Porter/Claire Reichenbach (Warsaw) 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, 6-2.

No. 2 doubles: Maddy Birk/Maggie Steiner (NorthWood) def. Ava Schrock/Catherine Miller (Northridge) 6-3, 6-3.

Final overall NLC standings: 1. Warsaw, 2. NorthWood and Northridge tied, 4. Plymouth, 5. Goshen, 6. Concord, 7. Wawasee, 8. Mishawaka.

Third place

No. 1 singles: Saige Wheatley (Northridge) def. Annie Plothow (Plymouth) 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

No. 2 singles: Tatum Evers (NorthWood) won by forfeit.

No. 3 singles: Gabriela Poblador (NorthWood) def. Izzie Wray (Plymouth) 6-2, 7-5.

No. 1 doubles: Dani Aplin/Addi May (Concord) def. Emma Jackson/Cassidy Riddle (Plymouth) 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5).

No. 2 doubles: Whitney Dawson/Lucy Ray (Warsaw) def. Lena Houin/Alivia Kiser (Plymouth) 6-1, 6-0.