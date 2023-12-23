Warroad's Carson Pilgrim scores game-winning goal in jersey honoring late stepfather

Dec. 23—GRAND FORKS — Warroad forward Murray Marvin-Cordes passed the puck to a sprinting Carson Pilgrim in overtime of Warroad's Friday Night Ice game against East Grand Forks.

Green Wave goalie Ryan Rockstad took away the glove side but left enough space open on his blocker for Pilgrim to launch the puck in for the game winning goal, lifting the Warriors to a 4-3 win.

Pilgrim, a UND hockey commit, turned and did the heartbreaker, Patrick Kane's signature celebration.

He then looked up, and with "Tveit" written on the back of his jersey, pointed to the sky, making sure the crowd at Ralph Engelstad Arena — Thief River Falls knew the goal was for Michael Tveit, Pilgrim's stepfather.

Tveit, who was an assistant at Warroad, died in July at age 38. After his passing, Youth Hockey Hub, who puts on Friday Night Ice, decided to honor Tveit at this game with a pregame video.

"He taught me how to skate. He taught me everything I know about the game," Pilgrim said in the video. "He brought the love of the game of hockey into my life. Everything I do from now on will be for him. Every decision I make, I'll think, 'What would Michael want me to do in this situation?'"

They had commemorative jerseys created for Warroad so every player wore "Tveit" on their back.

It was an emotional game for Warroad, which improved to 8-1 with the win.

"Everyone wanted to win this game for him," Pilgrim said. "He was such a role model for all of us."

Warroad coach Jay Hardwick said the most emotional part of the game was the way it ended.

"That's stuff you can't make up," he said. "It was the perfect way to end it.

"After the game, I just gave (Pilgrim) a hug and I said, 'He would've loved this.'"

Pilgrim's overtime goal was his 12th goal of the season, bringing his point total to 24. It was also his second of the night, after a goal in the second period.

Friday's win was important to the team and community. An overtime win was also the best way to honor the life of a man who loved Warroad hockey.

"He would've been so proud of everyone. We all worked our (butts) off," Pilgrim said. "He would've been even more proud of me and the family I have on the team, because he wants to win and will do whatever it takes to win."