Warriors working out 6 different NBA draft prospects on Friday

Although the Golden State Warriors don’t have a selection till the second round of the upcoming 2024 NBA draft, Mike Dunleavy Jr., Steve Kerr and the rest of the front office are still doing their due diligence on different prospects.

Before the Warriors are on the clock in late June, different prospects are stopping by San Francisco’s Chase Center for pre-draft workouts. According to Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area, on Friday, the Warriors will welcome six prospects to town.

Ohio State forward Jamison Battle, Clemson forward PJ Hall, Memphis forward David Jones, San Diego State forward Jaedon LeDee, Colorado State guard Isaiah Stevens and G League guard Bryson Warren.

Hall has been listed alongside the Warriors in past mock drafts. Hall is coming off a first-team All-ACC campaign, averaging 18.3 points on 48.8% shooting from the field to go along with 6.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 blocks in 28.6 minutes per game.

Jones earned an All-AAC first-team nod with the Memphis Tigers last season, averaging 21.8 points on 45.9% shooting from the floor with 7.6 boards and 2.2 steals per game under Penny Hardaway.

LeDee was a third-team AP All-American and Karl Malone Award winner for the best power forward in the nation. LeDee broke the San Diego State single-season record for points with 772. LeDee averaged 21.4 points on 56% from the field with 8.4 boards and 1.3 assists in 32.6 minutes per game. LeDee scored 30 or more points in three different contests, including 32 against UAB in the NCAA tournament.

