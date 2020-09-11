Warriors winning 2015 NBA title prompted JJ Redick's wife to say this

What Redick's wife said to him after Warriors won 2015 title originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

JJ Redick's teams reached the NBA playoffs every year over the first 13 seasons of his career. But the streak was snapped in August when the New Orleans Pelicans failed to punch their ticket to the postseason.

The 36-year-old appeared in the 2009 NBA Finals as a member of the Orlando Magic, but has not been back to basketball's biggest stage since.

"My wife about nine months ago said to me: 'Maybe you're just not meant to win a championship,' " Redick said this week on his "The Old Man & the Three" podcast. "I didn't think that was a great thing for her to say (laughter).

"In 2015, when Steph (Curry) and the Warriors won for the first time, she said to me after the game, 'We need to get you one. You gotta win one. I want you to experience that.'

"But we're later on in our lives. We got a six-year-old and a four-year-old. She's thinking about other things now (laughter)."

After his contract with the Clippers expired in 2017, Redick signed with the Philadelphia 76ers. He never expected that to happen, but it's kind of hard to pass up on a one-year deal worth $23 million.

He returned to Philly for the 2018-19 campaign on a one-year contract that paid him $12.3 million. That 76ers squad had a legitimate chance to advance to the NBA Finals, but lost to the Toronto Raptors in Game 7 of the East semis on Kawhi Leonard's wild buzzer beater.

Less than two months later, Redick signed a two-year, $26.5 million deal with the New Orleans Pelicans. Once again, it's quite difficult to turn down that kind of guaranteed money.

But the truth is that the Pelicans are not going to compete for the Larry O'Brien Trophy next year. So will Redick -- who turned 36 years old in June -- fill a void if he never wins an NBA title?

"Absolutely. If I don't win a championship in my career, I will be 65 years old on a f--king yacht in the Mediterranean, and I'm gonna be pissed off that I didn't win a championship," he said on his podcast. "As I've gotten older -- and I'm sort of in the last hopefully three or four years in my career -- I'm not accepting of not having won.

"So the closer I get (to retirement), the more urgency and the more angst I feel about this."

And that brings us to the Warriors. Shortly after last month's NBA draft lottery, The Athletic's John Hollinger wrote about a hypothetical trade that would send Redick and Jrue Holiday to Golden State.

If we assume that transaction doesn't come to fruition, what about Redick signing with the Dubs in 2021 free agency?

It's silly to try to project where the Warriors will be from a salary cap and roster standpoint. But if there is mutual interest, perhaps the stars align and the No. 11 overall pick from the 2006 draft joins Golden State via the taxpayer mid-level exception.

RELATED: Why Myers calling Bucks now on Giannis would be 'offensive'

Redick averaged 15.3 points per game last season, and shot over 45 percent from 3-point territory on 6.6 attempts. He takes great care of his body, and still has a lot left in the tank.

Lastly -- if you're looking for another connection to the franchise -- Redick's first agent coming out of Duke was ...

... current Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers.

So in the end, maybe they reunite in the Bay Area, and Redick wins a championship in a Warriors uniform to avoid becoming a sad old man.

Follow @DrewShiller on Twitter and Instagram