Warriors' win "lucky"? Stephen Curry scoffs at Kyrie Irving's comments originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

BOSTON -- They say it's better to be lucky than good.

But Stephen Curry and Kyrie Irving apparently disagreed on which category the Golden State Warriors fell under Saturday night.

After the Warriors edged the Boston Celtics 115-111 at TD Garden, Irving had this to say about Golden State's final stretch, in which the Dubs benefited from a few foul calls and lucky bounces.

"They had poise but they also got pretty lucky, too."

Irving's comments were then shared with Curry, who seemed peeved by the implication his team won on luck.

Steph Curry on Kyrie Irving saying the Warriors got "pretty lucky" down the stretch:



"He said we got lucky? I don't know what that means."



— Darren Hartwell (@darren_hartwell) January 27, 2019

"He said we got lucky? Pretty lucky? I don't know what that means," Curry responded. "In terms of just forcing them into tough shots, I mean, they could have made them.

"Those turnovers really could have hurt us, but over the course of 48 (minutes) we gave ourselves a good opportunity to win the game."

☘️WARRIORS 115, CELTICS 111

Golden State did commit turnovers on back-to-back possessions with under a minute to play, and Draymond Green followed those errors by missing consecutive free throws with his team up two. But Green scrambled to corral the rebound and moved the ball to Curry, who got fouled and sunk two free throws to seal the win.

Considering Curry made six 3-pointers en route to 24 points, we'd say there was some skill involved in the outcome.

