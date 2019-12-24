Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein credits Draymond Green on uptick in defense

The Warriors have won two in a row and it might as well be 20. That's the feeling you get with what we're given this season, and Willie Cauley-Stein wants to keep the momentum going, especially on defense.

He credited the boost in confidence toward Draymond Green.

"I think that's why the last, you know the last week -- two weeks, you've seen that production on blocks, it's because of Draymond," Cauley-Stein said on the Warriors Postgame set on Monday following the 113-104 win over the Timberwolves.

The communication factor, in addition to Cauley-Stein knowing Green has his back, also goes into that success, as NBC Sports Bay Area analyst Chris Mullin pointed out.

"That's the biggest scenario, you know what I'm saying? If you don't talk in this league, you're going to get beat," Cauley-Stein added.

"Plain and simple."

Since Dec. 19. the Warriors are averaging 5.3 blocks per game with an overall look of higher production on the defensive side of the ball. And they can use every ounce of it.

The big man also admitted it's been a challenge this season with the injury bug biting just about everyone on the team, including himself who suffered a sprained foot just before training camp.

But hearing the cheers of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson from the bench certainly keeps the energy up.

That win over the T-Wolves is the second win in a row for the team and the first win-streak of the season. It's not a lot, but it's something.

