Warriors' way-too-early 2025 NBA title odds, per Fanatics Sportsbook originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

As long as Steph Curry is on the Warriors' roster, they always have a puncher's chance of winning the NBA championship.

The morning after the Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks to become NBA champs, Fanatics Sportsbook released its 2025 title odds.

Fanatics Sportsbook projects the Warriors as +3000 to win the 2025 NBA Finals, tied with the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat for 12th-best odds.

The Celtics, who will return most of their core for their title defense, are the favorites at +300 to win the 2025 NBA championship.

Despite winning the West this season, the Mavericks have the third-best odds to win the title next season at +900.

The Warriors finished in 10th place in the Western Conference this past season and lost in the play-in tournament to the Sacramento Kings, but Fanatics is giving Golden State the seventh-best odds among teams out west.

Golden State's roster could look dramatically different by the time the 2024-25 NBA season begins, as Klay Thompson enters unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career.

And after a disappointing finish to the 2023-24 season, it's unclear where the Warriors stand with All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins.

Even with all the uncertainty regarding the Warriors' roster, Fanatics still is giving them a decent shot to win their fifth title since the 2014-15 season.

That's likely in large part because Curry still is playing at an elite level.

