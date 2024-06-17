Warriors on their way to Pretoria

Glasgow Warriors are on their travels to South Africa for Saturday's URC grand final against the Bulls.

Some players left on Sunday, with head coach Franco Smith part of a second wave departing on Monday.

The final comes just seven days after a bruising semi-final victory away to Munster.

However, Smith has no problem with the recovery time.

"For one, it’s not going to be an excuse," Smith told Premier Sports at the weekend.

"This is part of the game, like injuries and refereeing decisions. We must embrace this, if we want to make this sport and this competition work across these borders. We have to make it work."