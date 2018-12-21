Warriors want Kevon Looney to do more: 'We think he can make 3s' originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Programming note: Watch the pregame edition of Warriors Outsiders on Saturday at 4 p.m. PT streaming live on the MyTeams app.

Kevon Looney is having himself a strong season so far. He's averaging career highs in minutes (20.1), points (6.1), rebounds (5.2), assists (1.9), and field-goal percentage (61.9).

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Since Damian Jones sustained a season-ending pectoral injury on Dec. 1, Looney has started every game at center for the Warriors. And with DeMarcus Cousins' return date still very much up in the air, Looney will continue to have the opportunity to showcase his all-around skill set.

"He's got a lot more game than people know of, and we see it in practice," Warriors coach Steve Kerr told Damon Bruce on Thursday night on 95.7 The Game. "Kevon is such a conscientious player that he's normally deferring to the stars. But we're gonna ask him to do more. We think he can make 3s.

"He took a corner 3 last night that didn't go in, but it was a good shot and one he made in practice. I think if he continues to play and gain confidence, I think you're gonna see Kevon starting to show more offense."

Innnnnnnnnteresting.

[RELATED: Kerr deftly pinpoints Warriors' 'biggest issue' right now]

As a freshman at UCLA, Looney showed the ability to hit the outside shot -- making more than 41 percent of his 3-point attempts (22-for-53). As an NBA rookie, Looney appeared in just five games with Golden State, going just 1 of 2 from deep. But he went 9 of 29 from 3-point range over 12 games with the G League Santa Cruz Warriors.

Story continues

The 22-year-old made just two of his nine attempts in Year 2, one of five last season, and he's 0 for 5 this year. But if Looney is given the green light and the vote of confidence from the Warriors' coaching staff, don't be surprised if you see him make his first 3-pointer of the season this weekend ...

Drew Shiller is the co-host of Warriors Outsiders. Follow him on Twitter @DrewShiller