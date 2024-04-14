Warriors Wangling Walleye to hold 8th tournament on Lake Erie to benefit military veterans

Warriors Wangling Walleye will host the eighth annual Charity Fishing Tournament April 26.

The tournament is open to anglers of all ages and is set up in a four-person team format. Participants will enjoy a dinner banquet with cash prizes, raffles and 50/50 drawings at the Port Clinton Yacht Club. The entry fee is $400 per team and 100% of the money raised will be used to support veterans and their families.

More: Ohio Division of Wildlife debunks fishers' perch conspiracy theories

Those interested in entering the tournament can use their own boat or go out with local charter captains who have donated their time and boats. Early entry is encouraged as charter boats fill quickly.

Anglers pose with their catch in 2021 during the weigh-in and banquet for the second annual Warriors Wangling Walleye tournament, which raises money for veterans charities.

Wangling Walleye group donates over $70,000 to veterans organizations

Warriors Wangling Walleye is a nonprofit founded to honor, encourage and help support military veterans and their families by capitalizing on the outstanding sportfishing on Lake Erie. The organization has donated more than $70,000 to a variety of veterans organizations including the Navy Seal Foundation, Save A Warrior, the Ohio Veterans Home, Project Healing Waters and others.

"This tournament is a great way to support a good cause and enjoy a fun day of fishing, camaraderie and friendly competition," tournament Chair Tim Larcey said. "As a veteran myself, I can attest to the impact these programs have in helping our veterans after their time in service."

To register, learn more or make a donation, visit their www.WarriorsWanglingWalleye.org. Deadline for tournament registration is April 19.

This article originally appeared on Port Clinton News Herald: Ohio walleye fishing tournament on Lake Erie aids military veterans