Warriors waive three players as regular-season roster starts taking shape

The Warriors' regular-season roster is beginning to take shape.

Golden State announced on Saturday morning that they waived Andrew Harrison, Kavion Pippen, and Juan Toscano-Anderson.

The NBA preseason came to a close Friday night for the Warriors at Chase Center, as they beat the Los Angeles Lakers, 124-103. Golden State avenged three losses earlier in the preseason to LeBron James and the Lakers.

Harrison was signed to a training camp deal in early September, and he was on his fifth NBA team in just three seasons.

Pippen was brought in for depth after the Warriors' frontcourt was plagued with injuries, and he scored 2.5 points per game in four preseason appearances with Golden State. Pippen is the nephew of NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen.

Toscano-Anderson is an Oakland native who has had quite a basketball odyssey, playing several professional seasons in Mexico before spending most of last season with the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League.

This brings the Warriors roster down to 14, with Damion Lee and Ky Bowman filling the team's two two-way contract spots.

The regular season opens up for the Warriors and Chase Center on Thursday when Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers come to town.

