Warriors vs. Wizards: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Monday

Fresh off a dominant win over the Bucks, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will host Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Klay Thompson dropped 38 points on Milwaukee as the Warriors crushed the Bucks, and now Golden State will be receiving a major boost to the lineup.

Draymond Green has been cleared to play and is set to return to the court for the first time since January 9 against the Cavaliers.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of Monday’s Warriors vs. Wizards game.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Monday, March 14

Time: 7 p.m. PT

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area (Warriors) and NBC Sports Washington (Wizards)

Wizards at Warriors injury report

Wizards: Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery) is out.

Warriors: Andre Iguodala (low back tightness), Gary Payton II (left knee soreness) and James Wiseman (on assignment) are out.

Probable starting lineups

Washington Wizards

F Kyle Kuzma

F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

C Kristaps Porzingis

G Raul Neto

G Corey Kispert

Golden State Warriors

F Andrew Wiggins

F Draymond Green

C Kevon Looney

G Klay Thompson

G Steph Curry

