Warriors vs. Timberwolves: Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Thursday

The Golden State Warriors will get a chance for revenge against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Warriors and Timberwolves met just 11 days ago, and a short-handed Golden State squad suffered a lopsided 119-99 loss to end a tough road trip. Jordan Poole led the Warriors with 20 points, and Steph Curry did not play.

The Warriors (35-13) have won four of their five games since that meeting, however, and are riding a three-game winning streak. The Timberwolves (24-23) have also won four of five to climb into seventh place in the Western Conference.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of Thursday’s nationally televised Warriors vs. Timberwolves game.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Thursday, Jan. 27

Time: 7 p.m. PT

TV Channel: TNT

Live Stream: TNTDrama.com

Timberwolves at Warriors injury report:

Timberwolves: Patrick Beverley (right ankle sprain) and Jaylen Nowell (sacrum contusion) are questionable.

Warriors: Draymond Green (disc injury recovery), Andre Iguodala (left hip injury management) and James Wiseman (right knee injury recovery) are out.

Probable starting lineups

Minnesota Timberwolves

F Jaden McDaniels

F Jarred Vanderbilt

C Karl-Anthony Towns

G Anthony Edwards

G D’Angelo Russell

Golden State Warriors

F Andrew Wiggins

F Otto Porter Jr.

C Kevon Looney

G Klay Thompson

G Steph Curry

