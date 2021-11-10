Warriors vs. Timberwolves: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Wednesday
Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors host Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
The Warriors improved to a league-best 9-1 on the season with a win over the Hawks, and have now won five games in a row. Curry dropped 50 points against Atlanta, becoming the first player in the NBA to hit the 50-point mark this season.
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 10
Time: 7 p.m. PT
TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports North
Warriors vs. Timberwolves notable injuries:
Warriors: Klay Thompson (Achilles injury recovery) and James Wiseman (right knee injury recovery) are out.
Timberwolves: No players listed
Probable starting lineups
Minnesota Timberwolves
F Jaden McDaniels
F Taurean Prince
C Karl-Anthony Towns
G Anthony Edwards
G Patrick Beverley
Golden State Warriors
F Draymond Green
F Andrew Wiggins
C Kevon Looney
G Steph Curry
G Jordan Poole
