Warriors vs. Timberwolves: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Wednesday

Nick Schwartz
·1 min read
Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors host Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Warriors improved to a league-best 9-1 on the season with a win over the Hawks, and have now won five games in a row. Curry dropped 50 points against Atlanta, becoming the first player in the NBA to hit the 50-point mark this season.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Wednesday, Nov. 10

  • Time: 7 p.m. PT

  • TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports North

Warriors vs. Timberwolves notable injuries:

Warriors: Klay Thompson (Achilles injury recovery) and James Wiseman (right knee injury recovery) are out.

Timberwolves: No players listed

Probable starting lineups

Minnesota Timberwolves

  • F Jaden McDaniels

  • F Taurean Prince

  • C Karl-Anthony Towns

  • G Anthony Edwards

  • G Patrick Beverley

Golden State Warriors

  • F Draymond Green

  • F Andrew Wiggins

  • C Kevon Looney

  • G Steph Curry

  • G Jordan Poole

