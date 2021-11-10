Warriors vs. Timberwolves: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Wednesday

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors host Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Warriors improved to a league-best 9-1 on the season with a win over the Hawks, and have now won five games in a row. Curry dropped 50 points against Atlanta, becoming the first player in the NBA to hit the 50-point mark this season.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 10

Time: 7 p.m. PT

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports North

Warriors vs. Timberwolves notable injuries:

Warriors: Klay Thompson (Achilles injury recovery) and James Wiseman (right knee injury recovery) are out.

Timberwolves: No players listed

Probable starting lineups

Minnesota Timberwolves

F Jaden McDaniels

F Taurean Prince

C Karl-Anthony Towns

G Anthony Edwards

G Patrick Beverley

Golden State Warriors

F Draymond Green

F Andrew Wiggins

C Kevon Looney

G Steph Curry

G Jordan Poole

