Warriors vs Timberwolves Betting Forecast
Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Golden State Warriors host the Minnesota Timberwolves
Video Transcript
[MUSIC PLAYING]
Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Golden State Warriors host the Minnesota Timberwolves
[MUSIC PLAYING]
Gary Payton hasn't played for the Warriors since the team landed him a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers earlier this year.
Remember when we wondered whether the Joel Embiid-James Harden partnership would work? Ha, that was silly.
Immanuel Quickley was tight-lipped when asked about New York Knicks teammate Julius Randle shouting at him at the half of Thursday's 111-106 loss at the Orlando Magic.
Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets made a statement Saturday, downing Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks 129-106 in a battle of NBA conference leaders.Jamal Murray, who made five three-pointers and scored 26 points for Denver, said it all started on the defensive end -- and not just in a third quarter in which the Nuggets out-scored the Bucks 34-19.
The Gary Payton II wait very well could be over.
The Yankees' rotation continues to be decimated by injuries.
Who will make the Final Four: Dusty May and the FAU Owls, or Jerome Tang and the Kansas State Wildcats? Here's what March Madness experts are saying.
Lakers forward Anthony Davis took advantage of undersized Thunder on Friday night to finish with 37 points and 15 rebounds in critical victory Friday.
Gary Payton II is the healthiest he has felt all season and is ready to re-join the Warriors as soon as Sunday.
Hot starts for Grayson Allen and Brook Lopez propel Bucks to win over Jazz. Giannis Antetokounmpo took a hard foul on his hand but had a double-double
Nikola Jokic had 31 points and 11 assists, Jamal Murray finished with 26 points and nine assists, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 129-106 on Saturday night in a late-season showdown of the NBA’s conference leaders. Michael Porter Jr. scored 19 points for West-leading Denver (50-24), which outscored East-leading Milwaukee 68-40 in the second half. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points -- just seven in the second half -- and grabbed nine rebounds for the Bucks (53-20).
“I think it just revealed a layer of her character, of what she deems most important, and that’s always the kids.”
Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn all but confirmed that Ben Simmons is likely done for the season.
The Matchup of conference leaders went to Denver.
Trae Young threw the ball at an official during a timeout on Saturday afternoon, and was quickly ejected.
UConn’s record streak of reaching 14 straight Final Fours ended when third-seeded Ohio State beat the No. 2 seed Huskies 73-61 on Saturday in the Sweet 16 of the women’s NCAA Tournament.
Yahoo Sports college basketball writer Nick Bromberg takes you through 4-seed Connecticut’s dominant win over 3-seed Gonzaga in the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament.
Jordan Hawkins scored 20 points and UConn overwhelmed its fourth straight NCAA Tournament opponent, earning its first trip to the Final Four in nine years.
The PGA Tour could well get the final they deserve here on Sunday for their numbskulled decision to take the WGC Match Play off the 2024 schedule. Nothing would expose their foolishness in dumping this wonderful event better than Scottie Scheffler versus Rory McIlroy.
Alabama stuck its neck out to defend its star player in pursuit of a championship. It didn't even come close.