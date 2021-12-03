Warriors vs. Suns: Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Friday

The Phoenix Suns took round one of a heavyweight Western Conference battle against the Warriors earlier this week, but Golden State will have a chance to bounce back at home on Friday night. If you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Suns supplanted the Warriors atop the conference with a 104-96 win in Phoenix on Tuesday, and Player of the Month Steph Curry was held to just 12 points on 21 shot attempts.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the rematch:

Date: Friday, Dec. 3

Time: 7 p.m. PT

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Probable starting lineups

Golden State Warriors

F Draymond Green

F Andrew Wiggins

C Kevon Looney

G Steph Curry

G Jordan Poole

Phoenix Suns

F Jae Crowder

F Mikal Bridges

C Deandre Ayton

G Chris Paul

TBD (Devin Booker is out)

