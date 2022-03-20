Warriors vs. Spurs: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Sunday

After several days off, the Golden State Warriors will start to navigate life without Steph Curry on Sunday night at home, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

With Steph Curry out indefinitely with a foot sprain, the Warriors will try to secure the second seed in the Western Conference without him. The Warriors began Sunday in third, a half-game behind the Memphis Grizzlies and three games ahead of the Utah Jazz.

The Spurs are also in a playoff battle of their own, but have ground to make up. San Antonio is currently 11th in the West, 2.5 games behind the Pelicans for the 10th and final play-in position.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of Sunday’s Warriors vs. Spurs game.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Sunday, March 20

Time: 5:30 p.m. PT

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area (Warriors) and Bally Sports Southwest (Spurs)

Spurs at Warriors injury report

Spurs: Keita Bates-Diop (mid back soreness) and Josh Richardson (left calf tightness) are questionable. Lonnie Walker IV (low back spasms), Romeo Langford (right hamstring strain) and Doug McDermott (right ankle sprain) are out.

Warriors: Moses Moody (right shoulder soreness) is questionable. Stephen Curry (left foot sprain), Andre Iguodala (low back tightness), Gary Payton II (left knee soreness) and James Wiseman (right knee injury management) are out.

Probable starting lineups

San Antonio Spurs

Golden State Warriors

