Warriors vs. Rockets: How to watch NBA game online, on TV

The Warriors will host the Houston Rockets at Chase Center on Christmas Day in a game that our own insider Monte Poole described as ... "interesting."

Everyone will be watching the nationally televised game but you can watch Sportsnet Central: Warriors edition Pregame Show starting at 1 p.m. PT on NBC Sports Bay Area here.

The Rockets are being led by Russell Westbrook and James Harden who host a 21-9 record. It appears the team is only getting better so the Warriors will have their work cut out for them.

This will be the second time the teams meet this season.

The Warriors head into the game having lost its last three regular-season games against the Rockets when playing in the Bay Area.

On that note, here's how you can watch the Christmas Day game:

When: Wednesday, Dec. 25, at 2 p.m. PT

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN





