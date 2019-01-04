Warriors vs. Rockets watch guide: Lineups, injuries and player usage originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

OAKLAND – Despite winning their last two games convincingly enough to believe they are hitting their stride, the Warriors know that real clarity won't come until Thursday night when they face the rampaging Houston Rockets.

Pregame coverage begins at 6 p.m. with Warriors Outsiders, followed by SportsNet Central. Tipoff of the TNT telecast from Oracle Arena is scheduled for 7:40pm PT.

After losing back-to-back home games last week, the Warriors (25-13) went on the road and showed signs of recovery, posting double-digit wins at Portland and at Phoenix.

The Rockets (21-15), however, present a more difficult challenge. They've won five in a row and 10 of their last 11 behind reigning MVP James Harden, who averaged 39.7 points per game during that span.

Another element at play: This is a rematch of the 2018 Western Conference Finals, which the Warriors won in seven games. The teams met earlier this season, with the Rockets shooting the Warriors out of Toyota Center in a 107-86 rout on Nov. 15.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

Warriors

F – Kevin Durant

F – Draymond Green

C – Kevon Looney

G – Klay Thompson

G – Stephen Curry











Rockets

F – Danuel House

F – PJ Tucker

C – Clint Capela

G – Austin Rivers

G – James Harden











INJURY REPORT

Warriors: G Jacob Evans III (L foot contusion) is listed as probable. C DeMarcus Cousins (L Achilles' tendon rehab) and C Damian Jones (L pectoral surgery) are listed as out.

Rockets: F James Ennis (R hamstring strain) is listed as questionable. G Eric Gordon (R knee contusion) and G Chris Paul (L hamstring strain) are listed as out. F Carmelo Anthony is not with the team.

ROTATION OUTLOOK

Warriors: The last meeting between the teams came three days after the infamous squabble between Durant and Green at Staples Center. Neither played well in Houston.

The bench was highly productive Monday night in Phoenix, pouring in 46 points on 54.5-percent shooting. Center Jordan Bell was particularly effective, with 10 points on 5-of-5 shooting and six rebounds in 16 minutes. Expect him to play significant minutes against Capela.

Forward Andre Iguodala and Thompson will be the primary defenders against the white-hot Harden, who scored 27 points on 8-of-23 shooting on Nov. 15.

Durant has scored at least 20 points in 25 of the last 26 games.

Rockets: The absences of Paul and Gordon take away two-thirds of the regular backcourt. Their replacements, Guard/forward Gerald Green and Rivers, are streak shooters but represent a significant drop in consistency.

With Anthony out, most of the minutes at SF have gone to Danuel House, who has started the past five games. House went through training camp with the Warriors but was released in favor of Alfonzo McKinnie.

Capela is averaging 17.2 points on 63.6-percent shooting over the last five games. His athleticism and activity inside can cause problems.

Power forward Tucker, usually a reliable shooter from the corners, has over his last three games missed 18 of his last 20 shots.

Houston has lost nine of its last 13 road games.

Officials: John Goble, Tony Brown, Tre Maddox