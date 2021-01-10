Warriors vs. Raptors live stream: How to watch NBA game online, on TV

How to watch Warriors vs. Raptors game online and on TV originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors are coming off perhaps their best win of the season after erasing a 22-point deficit to come back and beat the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night. Two days later, they host the Toronto Raptors at Chase Center.

The Raptors (2-6) have struggled this season, but did just beat the Kings by 21 points on Friday night. They're much more talented than their record suggests.

Steph Curry has played like an MVP lately, and now is averaging a career-high 30.6 points per game. Golden State completely changed once Draymond Green stepped on the floor, and the do-it-all forward continues to mentor rookie James Wiseman.

Here's how to watch Warriors vs. Raptors online and on TV.

When: Sunday, Jan. 10, at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT (Warriors Pregame Live at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT)

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live Stream: My Teams app