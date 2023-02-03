Warriors vs Raptors Betting Forecast

TheStreet.com

Tesla might be the loudest in the room when talking about driverless cars, but Mercedes claims it just beat Tesla at its own game. With a starting price at $105,450, it was ranked eighth for luxury electric vehicles (EVs) by Car and Driver, behind Lucid's Air, several of the Porsches, the Tesla model S and the BMW i7. While folks fawn over the Cyber Truck and the latest new EV, Mercedes has been hard at work developing the inside of its cars -- specifically, its autonomous driving capabilities.