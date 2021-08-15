Warriors vs. Pelicans summer league preview: Live stream, how to watch, TV channel, location, time

With back-to-back victories in Las Vegas, the Golden State Warriors are officially building a winning streak at the summer league. Along with producing wins, Golden State’s pair of rookies have looked as advertised during the summer league campaign.

During the Warriors’ 94-84 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, Moses Moody dropped a game-high 22 points with a barrage of 3-pointers. The Arkansas product drilled three triples on eight attempts from long-distance. Kuminga added 18 points on 6-of-14 shooting from the floor in 26 minutes.

The rookie pair will be back on the floor against Trey Murphy III, Kira Lewis Jr. and the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. Below is all the information you need to know about Sunday’s game at the Las Vegas Summer League, including how to watch or stream the contest.

Date: Sunday , Aug. 15

Time: 6 p.m. PT

Location: Thomas & Mack Center – Las Vegas, Nevada

Channel: ESPN 2

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Via @warriors on Twitter:

Got a game today ‼️ 🏀 GSW vs. NOP

🕕 6pm PT

📺 ESPN2

📻 @957thegame

🔊 Warriors App & https://t.co/tUXccPQigA Summer League || @Oracle pic.twitter.com/LKl4YQhY5b — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 15, 2021

Golden State Warriors Projected Starting Lineup:

G – Gary Payton II – Oregon State

G– Moses Moody – Arkansas

F – Jonathan Kuminga – G League Ignite

F – Justinian Jessup – Boise State (Illawarra Hawks)

C – Selom Mawugbe – Azusa Pacifica

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

List