Warriors vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Golden State WarriorsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- New Orleans PelicansLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- San Antonio SpursLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Golden State Warriors (51-29) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (36-44) at Smoothie King Center
The Golden State Warriors are spending $3,509,426 per win while the New Orleans Pelicans are spending $3,772,054 per win
Game Time: 12:00 AM EDT on Sunday April 10, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports NO
Away TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Home Radio: ESPN 100.3FM
Away Radio: 95.7 The Game
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!