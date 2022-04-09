Warriors vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HoopsHype
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Golden State Warriors
    Golden State Warriors
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • New Orleans Pelicans
    New Orleans Pelicans
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • San Antonio Spurs
    San Antonio Spurs
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Golden State Warriors (51-29) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (36-44) at Smoothie King Center

The Golden State Warriors are spending $3,509,426 per win while the New Orleans Pelicans are spending $3,772,054 per win

Game Time: 12:00 AM EDT on Sunday April 10, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports NO
Away TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Home Radio: ESPN 100.3FM
Away Radio: 95.7 The Game

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

Recommended Stories