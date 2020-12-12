Warriors vs. Nuggets live stream: How to watch NBA preseason game online

How to watch Warriors vs. Nuggets preseason opener online, on TV originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After 277 days, there finally is live Warriors basketball back on your televisions.

Golden State opens up their preseason slate Saturday against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center. Given the accelerated training camp due to the pandemic-altered 2020-21 schedule, it is unclear how much playing time the Warriors' starters will get. Draymond Green and James Wiseman got a late start on getting into camp compared to the rest of their teammates, and coach Steve Kerr called it "very unlikely" that either would see any preseason action.

After Saturday's game against the Nuggets, the Warriors will play a pair of games in Sacramento against the Kings to close out the preseason slate. Golden State's regular-season opener will be Dec. 22 in Brooklyn against the Nets.

