Warriors vs Nuggets Game Highlights

Jamal Murray leads the way with 28 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists as the Nuggets defeated the Warriors, 120-114. Nikola Jokic adds 26 points (18-18 FT), 14 rebounds and 8 assists in the victory. Andrew Wiggins led the Warriors with 22 points, while Stephen Curry added 18 points and 4 assists