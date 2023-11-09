Advertisement

Warriors vs Nuggets Game Highlights

NBA.com

Led by Nikola Jokic’s 35 points, 13 rebounds, and 5 assists, the Nuggets defeated the Warriors, 108-105. Michael Porter Jr. added 17 points and 8 rebounds for the Nuggets in the victory, while Stephen Curry tallied 23 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists for the Warriors