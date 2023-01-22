Warriors vs Nets Betting Forecast
Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Golden State Warriors host the Brooklyn Nets
Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Golden State Warriors host the Brooklyn Nets
Here's what you need to know before watching Nets-Warriors on Sunday.
Steve Kerr doesn't like being the bad guy, and empathizes with fans who get upset when NBA teams rest star players. Golden State's coach has a solution — less games. Following the Warriors' overtime loss in Boston on Thursday night, Kerr sat superstar Steph Curry along with starters Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins on Friday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Boston Celtics shook off the absence of injured Jayson Tatum and the early departures of Marcus Smart and Robert Williams to beat the Toronto Raptors 106-104 on Saturday and push their NBA winning streak to nine games.Smart rolled his right ankle in the second quarter and left the game while Robert Williams hurt his left knee, stayed in the game briefly but sat out the second half.
The 2023 January transfer window is underway. Lets look at the latest marquee signings across Europe as they materialize.
The woman sued the Fayetteville Police Department after alleging she was wrongfully arrested in July 2022, according to a Saturday news release.
Saquon Barkley headlines the list of running backs set to become free agents this spring. Here's a look at the top 10 RBs in this year's free-agent class.
Adkins previously stepped away from being the full-time offensive line coach due to undisclosed health issues during the 2022 season.
Evan Mobley scored a career-high 38 points, Darius Garland added 21 and the Cleveland Cavaliers won 114-102 Saturday night over the Milwaukee Bucks.
Shanahan excels at forcing defenses to allow SF's receivers to graze in the open field. Dallas' defense will need to pulverize at the POA. | From @ReidDHanson
The Detroit Lions have quite a few draft needs but defensive end/EDGE isn't anywhere close to the top of those needs
After Vanessa Hudgens wrote a spicy comment over ex Austin Butler’s Elvis voice, the internet had mixed reactions to this.
Steve Kerr is doing his best to teach Jordan Poole that every single moment in a game matters.
The concert movie premiered on January 22, 1971, showing Joe Cocker at the peak of his powers.
The Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers are on Sunday's slate of NFL divisional round games.
In a win against Iowa, Ohio State's Isaac Likekele showed the all-around game that made him a key transfer portal acquisition.
Has this happened to you? You turn on your iPhone’s camera to take a photo, only to see something strange: Your phone seems to be switching between camera lenses on its own, throwing off your ability to take your picture. After all, how can you properly frame a shot when the lens keeps changing?
Officials from the Beaver County Humane Society (BCHS) are offering a reward for information regarding an abandoned puppy.
LeBron James should pass former Los Angeles Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer in early February.
Marcus Smart and Robert Williams both exited Saturday's game in Toronto with injuries. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla shared an encouraging update on their statuses after the 106-104 win.
Local government employees April Ludgate (Aubrey Plaza) and Leslie Knope (Amy Poheler) stop by Weekend Update to talk about working for the government.