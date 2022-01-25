Warriors vs. Mavericks: Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Tuesday
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Dallas MavericksLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Golden State WarriorsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks visit the Chase Center on Tuesday to play Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
The Mavericks (27-20) have been one of the hottest teams in the league in the month of January, winning 10 of their 12 games since the start of the new year – including a 99-82 win over Golden State on Dirk Nowitzki’s jersey retirement night.
The Warriors (34-13) are coming off an impressive 94-92 win over the Jazz without Klay Thompson.
Here’s all you need to know ahead of Tuesday’s nationally televised Warriors vs. Mavericks game.
How to watch
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Tuesday, Jan. 25
Time: 7 p.m. PT
TV Channel: TNT
Live Stream: TNTDrama.com
Mavericks at Warriors injury report:
Mavericks: Sterling Brown (left foot soreness) is out.
Warriors: Klay Thompson (left knee soreness) is questionable. Draymond Green (disc injury recovery), Andre Iguodala (left hip injury management) and James Wiseman (right knee injury recovery) are out.
Probable starting lineups
Dallas Mavericks
C Kristaps Porzingis
G Luka Doncic
Golden State Warriors
F Otto Porter Jr.
G Klay Thompson (questionable)
G Steph Curry
1
1