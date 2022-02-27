Warriors vs. Mavericks: Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Sunday

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks will visit the Chase Center to take on Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in a nationally televised game on Sunday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Mavericks (35-25) opened the second half of the season with a loss on the road in Utah, despite a 23-11-7 game from Doncic. The Warriors (43-17) are coming off a dominant, 42-point win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Dallas and Golden State have split their season series 1-1 to this point, with each home team winning easily. In their last trip to San Francisco, the Mavs fell 130-92 on a night where Jonathan Kuminga was the Warriors’ leading scorer.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of Sunday’s Warriors vs. Mavericks game.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Sunday, Feb. 27

Time: 4:30 p.m. PT

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Mavericks at Warriors injury report

Mavericks: Trey Burke (left shoulder sprain) and Frank Ntilikina (right ankle sprain) are questionable. Marquese Chriss (right knee soreness) is doubtful. Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) and Theo Pinson (right finger fracture) are out.

Warriors: Klay Thompson (illness) is questionable. Draymond Green (disc injury recovery), Andre Iguodala (low back tightness) and James Wiseman (right knee injury recovery) are out.

Probable starting lineups

Golden State Warriors

F Andrew Wiggins

C Kevon Looney

G Gary Payton II

G Klay Thompson

G Steph Curry

Dallas Mavericks

