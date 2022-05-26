Warriors vs. Mavericks Game 5: Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Thursday

The Dallas Mavericks have lived to see another day. Despite a furious late run by the Golden State Warriors’ reserves in the fourth quarter on Tuesday, the Mavericks survived for their first win of the Western Conference finals in Game 4.

Led by Luka Doncic, Dorian Finney-Smith and Reggie Bullock, the Mavs drilled a flurry of 3-pointers to surge past the Warriors, 119-109. Doncic led the way for Dallas with 30 points on 10-of-26 shooting from the floor with 14 boards and nine assists in 38 minutes.

However, the Warriors are still just one win away from punching a ticket to the NBA Finals and will now get the chance to close the series out at home in Game 5 on Thursday night.

If you’re wondering how to watch Thursday’s Game 5 in San Francisco, you’ve come to the right place. Below is everything you need to know before Game 5 of the Western Conference finals, including how to watch or stream the contest on Thursday night.

How to watch:

Location : Chase Center – San Francisco

Date: Thursday, May 26

Time: 6 p.m. PT

TV Channel: TNT

Live Stream: TNTDrama.com

Game 4 Injury Report

Mavericks:

Tim Hardaway Jr. – Left Foot Surgery – Out

Warriors:

Otto Porter Jr. – Left Foot Soreness – Questionable

Gary Payton II – Left Elbow Fracture – Out

Andre Iguodala – Left Cervical Disc – Out

James Wiseman – Right Knee Injury Management- Out

Mavericks probable starting lineup:

F Reggie Bullock – North Carolina – #25

F Dorian Finney-Smith – Florida – #10

C Dwight Powell – Stanford – #7

G Jalen Brunson – Villanova – #13

G Luka Doncic – Slovenia – #77

Warriors probable starting lineup

F Andrew Wiggins – Kansas – #22

F Draymond Green – Michigan State – #23

C Kevon Looney – UCLA – #5

G Klay Thompson – Washington State – #11

G Stephen Curry – Davidson – #30

Previous Result: Game 4

Golden State: 109

Dallas: 119

Steph Curry: 20 PTS, 7-16 FG, 2-5 3PT FG, 5 REB, 8 AST, -23

Luka Doncic: 30 PTS, 10-26 FG, 3-11 3PT FG, 14 REB, 9 AST, +13

1

1