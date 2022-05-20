Warriors vs. Mavericks Game 2: Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Friday

Following a dominant win in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, the Golden State Warriors have a chance to take a commanding lead in the series over the Dallas Mavericks with a repeat performance in Game 2.

Smothering defense paired with seven different members of the Warriors recording double-figures in scoring in Game 1 helped Golden State surge to a blowout victory over Dallas, 112-87.

However, after holding Luka Doncic to his lowest scoring effort of the postseason in Game 1, the Mavericks’ phenom will likely come out firing in Game 2.

If you’re wondering how to watch the battle between Doncic and Steph Curry in Game 2 on Friday, you’ve come to the right place. Below is everything you need to know before Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, including how to watch or stream the contest on Friday night.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

How to watch:

Location : Chase Center – San Francisco

Date: Friday, May 20

Time: 6 p.m. PT

TV Channel: TNT

Live Stream: TNTDrama.com

Game 2 Injury Report

Mavericks:

Tim Hardaway Jr. – Left Foot Surgery – Out

Warriors:

Gary Payton II – Left Elbow Fracture – Out

Andre Iguodala – Left Cervical Disc – Out

James Wiseman – Right Knee Injury Management- Out

Mavericks probable starting lineup:

F Reggie Bullock – North Carolina – #25

F Dorian Finney-Smith – Florida – #10

C Dwight Powell – Stanford – #7

G Jalen Brunson – Villanova – #13

G Luka Doncic – Slovenia – #77

Warriors probable starting lineup

F Andrew Wiggins – Kansas – #22

F Draymond Green – Michigan State – #23

C Kevon Looney – UCLA – #5

G Klay Thompson – Washington State – #11

G Stephen Curry – Davidson – #30

Previous Result: Game 1

Dallas: 87

Golden State: 112

Steph Curry: 21 PTS, 7-16 FG, 3-9 3PT FG, 12 REB, 4 AST, +23

Luka Doncic: 20 PTS, 6-18 FG, 3-10 3PT FG, 7 REB, 4 AST, 7 TO, -30

1

1