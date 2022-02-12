Warriors vs. Lakers: Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Saturday

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors host LeBron James and the struggling Lakers on Saturday for a nationally televised showdown, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Warriors (41-15) are hoping to snap a two-game losing streak, and are coming off a disappointing game at home in which the Knicks made a second-half comeback to win by two.

The Lakers (26-30) have lost six of their last eight, and surprisingly made zero deals at the trade deadline to address their roster issues. Los Angeles is reportedly planning to improve the team via the buyout market – but that won’t help the team in time for Saturday’s game at the Chase Center.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of Saturday’s Warriors vs. Lakers game.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, Feb. 12

Time: 5:30 p.m. PT

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Lakers at Warriors injury report

Lakers: Anthony Davis (right wrist soreness) and Dwight Howard (lower back tightness) are probable. LeBron James (left knee soreness) and Russell Westbrook (lower back tightness) are questionable. Carmelo Anthony (right hamstring strain) and Kendrick Nunn (right knee bone bruise) are out.

Warriors: Draymond Green (disc injury recovery), Andre Iguodala (low back tightness) and James Wiseman (right knee injury recovery)

Probable starting lineups

Los Angeles Lakers

F LeBron James

F Trevor Ariza

C Anthony Davis

G Malik Monk

G Avery Bradley

Golden State Warriors

F Andrew Wiggins

F Otto Porter Jr.

C Kevon Looney

G Klay Thompson

G Steph Curry

1

1