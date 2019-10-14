Warriors vs. Lakers live stream: How to watch NBA preseason game online

After a brief one-game hiatus, the Warriors and Lakers will start a three-game series to close out the preseason Monday night at Staples Center.

The Dubs and Lakers will play Monday, Wednesday and Friday to finish the exhibition season before the games start to count next week.

Monday's game won't have the star power the first meeting at Chase Center did, as both Anthony Davis and LeBron James will not play for the Lakers, while Draymond Green and D'Angelo Russell will be no-gos for the Dubs.

Steph Curry will suit up Monday but will rest Wednesday.

Kevon Looney, who has been out with hamstring injury, also is not expected to play Monday.

Here's how to watch the preseason opener online and on TV:

When: Monday, Oct. 14, at 7:30 p.m.

TV Channel: NBA TV

TV Channel: NBA TV

Live Stream: fuboTV





