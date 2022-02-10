Warriors vs. Knicks: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Thursday

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors host the New York Knicks on Thursday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Warriors (41-14) are looking to bounce back from a blowout loss on the road in Utah on Wednesday. Klay Thompson was held out of the first half of the back-to-back, but will be available for Thursday’s game.

The Warriors can complete a season sweep of the Knicks, after beating New York 105-96 in December on the night Steph Curry broke the all-time 3-point record.

The Knicks (24-31) have been in freefall recently, losing 8 of their last 10 games.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Thursday, Feb. 10

Time: 7 p.m. PT

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area (Warriors) and MSG Network (Knicks)

Knicks at Warriors injury report:

Knicks: Quentin Grimes (sore left knee), Nerlens Noel (sore left knee) and Mitchell Robinson (sore lower calf) are questionable. RJ Barrett (sprained left ankle) is doubtful. Derrick Rose (right ankle surgery) is out.

Warriors: The Warriors have not yet submitted an injury report for Thursday, but Nemanja Bjelica (bilateral back spasm), Draymond Green (disc injury recovery), Andre Iguodala (low back tightness), Klay Thompson (rest) and James Wiseman (right knee injury recovery) missed Wednesday’s game in Utah.

Golden State Warriors

F Andrew Wiggins

F Otto Porter Jr.

C Kevon Looney

G Steph Curry

G Klay Thompson

New York Knicks

F Julius Randle

F Evan Fournier

C Mitchel Robinson

G Alec Burks

TBD

