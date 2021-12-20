Warriors vs. Kings: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Monday

The Golden State Warriors return to the West Coast for a visit to Sacramento on Monday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

With Steph Curry sitting out in Toronto, the Warriors fell by 19 points and lost the top spot in the Western Conference. Jonathan Kuminga earned his first NBA start in the loss, and Steve Kerr said Kumgina “showed how talented he is” despite the result.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Monday, Dec. 20

Time: 7 p.m. PT

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area (Warriors) and NBC Sports California (Kings)

Warriors vs. Kings notable injuries:

Warriors: Jordan Poole (health and safety protocol), Andrew Wiggins (health and safety protocol), Klay Thompson (Achilles injury recovery) and James Wiseman (right knee injury recovery) are out.

Kings: The Kings have not yet issued a report for Monday, but Richaun Holmes (eye), Marvin Bagley III (health and safety protocol), Terence Davis (health and safety protocol), De’Aaron Fox (health and safety protocol), Louis King (health and safety protocol), Alex Len (health and safety protocol) and Davion Mitchell (health and safety protocol) missed Sunday’s win vs. the Spurs.

Probable starting lineups

Golden State Warriors

F Draymond Green

F Jonathan Kuminga

C Kevon Looney

G Damion Lee

G Steph Curry

Sacramento Kings

F Harrison Barnes

F Chimezie Metu

C Tristan Thompson

G Buddy Hield

G Tyrese Haliburton

