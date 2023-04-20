Warriors vs Kings Betting Forecast
Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Golden State Warriors host the Sacramento Kings
Golden State is in a must-win spot on Thursday.
Why continue to keep playing a game of chicken — with the NBA, with your franchise and your teammates? Because he’s Draymond Green, for better or worse.
The Kings were underdogs to win their first-round series, but took Game 1.
How did Golden State fall behind 2-0 for the first time in the Stephen Curry era?
Draymond Green got into it with a big group of Kings fans behind their bench before he was ejected from Game 2 in Sacramento, too.
The Bay Area rap legend has loyally attended Warriors games for years. On Monday, the team made sure his presence was still felt.
The Kings have their first playoff win in 17 years.
The Warriors All-Star is playing his first games in over two months.
