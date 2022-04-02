Warriors vs. Jazz: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Saturday

Draymond Green, Jordan Poole and the Golden State Warriors host Rudy Gobert and the Utah Jazz on Saturday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Warriors are hoping to snap a four game losing streak that has left them just a half-game ahead of the fourth-place Mavericks, and only two games clear of the Jazz.

The Warriors are currently projected to play the Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs, but they could lose home-court advantage if their slide continues.

The Jazz just ended a five-game losing streak of their own with a dominant performance against the Lakers.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of Saturday’s Warriors vs. Jazz game.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, April 2

Time: 5:30 p.m. PT

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area (Warriors) and AT&T SportsNet (Jazz)

Jazz at Warriors injury report

Warriors: Stephen Curry (left foot sprain) and James Wiseman (right knee injury management) are out.

Jazz: Udoka Azubuike (right ankle surgery) and Trent Forrest (concussion protocol) are out. Hassan Whiteside (bone spur fracture) is questionable.

Probable starting lineups

Golden State Warriors

F Draymond Green

F Andrew Wiggins

C Kevon Looney

G Klay Thompson

G Jordan Poole

Utah Jazz

F Bojan Bogdanovic

C Rudy Gobert

G Royce O’Neale

G Donovan Mitchell

G Mike Conley

