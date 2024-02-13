Advertisement

Warriors vs Jazz Game Highlights

The Warriors win their fifth straight game as they defeat the Jazz, 129-107. Klay Thompson put up 26 points (3-7 3pt. FG) and 6 rebounds for the Warriors, while Stephen Curry added 25 points (15 points, 5-7 3pt. FG in the 4th quarter), 6 rebounds and 10 assists in the victory. Jordan Clarkson tallied 22 points (4-7 3pt. FG) and 4 rebounds for the Jazz