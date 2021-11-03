Warriors vs. Hornets: Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Wednesday

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors host LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Warriors are off to a 5-1 start to the year, but they’ll face a tough test on Friday, as Ball and Miles Bridges have led the Hornets to a 5-3 record.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 3

Time: 7 p.m. PT

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Hornets at Warriors notable injuries:

Charlotte Hornets: No players listed

Golden State Warriors: Klay Thompson (Achilles injury recovery) and James Wiseman (right knee injury recovery) are out.

Probable starting lineups

Charlotte Hornets

F Gordon Hayward

F Miles Bridges

C Mason Plumlee

G LaMelo Ball

G Terry Rozier

Golden State Warriors