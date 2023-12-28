Warriors vs. Heat: How to watch, stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast information for Thursday

After cracking off five straight victories to match a season-high win streak, the Golden State Warriors’ run came to an end with a loss to the Denver Nuggets on Christmas Day.

Following their loss to the defending champions, the Warriors received two days off before welcoming the Miami Heat into San Francisco’s Chase Center on Thursday evening.

While the Warriors have won five of their last six, Jimmy Butler and the Heat will bring a three-game win streak of their own to the Bay Area on Thursday night.

Before the Warriors host the Heat on Thursday, here’s everything you need to know about the game, including how to watch.

How to watch:

Time: 7 p.m. PT

Location: Chase Center – San Francisco, CA

Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area / NBA TV

Radio: 95.7 The Game – San Francisco

Stream: FuboTV (Watch for free)

Warriors Projected Lineup:

G – Stephen Cury – No. 30 – Davidson

G – Klay Thompson – No. 11 – Washington State

G – Brandin Podziemski – No. 2 – Santa Clara

F – Jonathan Kuminga – No. 00 – G League Ignite

C – Kevon Looney – No. 5 – UCLA

Heat Projected Lineup:

Injury Report:

Heat:

Jimmy Butler – Questionable – Left Calf Strain

Kyle Lowry – Questionable – Soreness

Caleb Martin – Doubtful – Right Ankle Sprain

Josh Richardson – Doubtful – Lower Back Discomfort

Duncan Robinson – Questionable – Left Ankle Sprain

Warriors:

