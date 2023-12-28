Warriors vs. Heat: How to watch, stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast information for Thursday
After cracking off five straight victories to match a season-high win streak, the Golden State Warriors’ run came to an end with a loss to the Denver Nuggets on Christmas Day.
Following their loss to the defending champions, the Warriors received two days off before welcoming the Miami Heat into San Francisco’s Chase Center on Thursday evening.
While the Warriors have won five of their last six, Jimmy Butler and the Heat will bring a three-game win streak of their own to the Bay Area on Thursday night.
Before the Warriors host the Heat on Thursday, here’s everything you need to know about the game, including how to watch.
How to watch:
Time: 7 p.m. PT
Location: Chase Center – San Francisco, CA
Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area / NBA TV
Radio: 95.7 The Game – San Francisco
Stream: FuboTV
Warriors Projected Lineup:
G – Stephen Cury – No. 30 – Davidson
G – Klay Thompson – No. 11 – Washington State
G – Brandin Podziemski – No. 2 – Santa Clara
F – Jonathan Kuminga – No. 00 – G League Ignite
C – Kevon Looney – No. 5 – UCLA
Heat Projected Lineup:
G – Tyler Herro – No. 14 – Kentucky
G – Kyle Lowry – No. 7 – Villanova
F – Caleb Martin – No. 16 – Nevada
F – Jaime Jaquez Jr. – No. 11 – UCLA
C -Bam Adebayo – No. 3 – Kentucky
Injury Report:
Heat:
Jimmy Butler – Questionable – Left Calf Strain
Kyle Lowry – Questionable – Soreness
Caleb Martin – Doubtful – Right Ankle Sprain
Josh Richardson – Doubtful – Lower Back Discomfort
Duncan Robinson – Questionable – Left Ankle Sprain
Warriors:
Gary Payton II – Out – Calf
Draymond Green – Out – Suspension
Andrew Wiggins – Questionable – Illness