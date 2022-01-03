Warriors vs. Heat: Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Monday

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will host a short-handed Miami Heat team led by Jimmy Butler on Monday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Heat (23-14) are playing the second night of a back-to-back after falling to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. The Warriors (28-7) are returning to the court for the first time since taking down the Jazz on New Year’s Day, and are hoping to have Draymond Green back in the lineup.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Monday, Jan. 3

Time: 7 p.m. PT

TV Channel: NBA TV, NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Sun (Heat)

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Read: Warriors’ Draymond Green clears health and safety protocol, expected to return vs. Heat on Monday

Heat at Warriors notable injuries:

Heat: The Heat have not issued an injury report for Monday as of yet, but KZ Okpala (wrist), Bam Adebayo (thumb), Dewayne Dedmon (knee), Marcus Garrett (health and safety protocol), Udonis Haslem (health and safety protocol), Markieff Morris (neck), Victor Oladipo (knee), Duncan Robinson (health and safety protocol), Max Strus (health and safety protocol), PJ Tucker (health and safety protocol) and Gabe Vincent (health and safety protocol) all missed Sunday’s loss to the Kings.

Warriors: Klay Thompson (Achilles injury recovery) and James Wiseman (right knee injury recovery) are out.

Probable starting lineups

Golden State Warriors

F Andrew Wiggins

F Draymond Green

C Kevon Looney

G Steph Curry

G Jordan Poole

Miami Heat

F Jimmy Butler

F Caleb Martin

C Omer Yurtseven

G Tyler Herro

G Kyle Lowry

