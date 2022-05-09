Warriors vs. Grizzlies Game 4: Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Monday

The Golden State Warriors host the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night for Game 4 of their second-round series, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Warriors blew out the Grizzlies in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series advantage, and Memphis superstar Ja Morant suffered a right knee injury caused by controversial contact with Jordan Poole. Morant is listed as doubtful for Game 4 and is not expected to play.

As a result, the Warriors are considerable favorites to win at the Chase Center, where Golden State has been a perfect 4-0 so far this postseason.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of Game 4 of the Warriors-Grizzlies series on Monday night.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Monday, May 9

Time: 7 p.m. PT

TV Channel: TNT

Live Stream: TNTDrama.com

Grizzlies at Warriors Game 4 injury report

Grizzlies: Ja Morant (right knee soreness) is doubtful. Santi Aldama (right knee soreness) and Killian Tillie (lower back recovery) are out.

Warriors: Andre Iguodala (left cervical disc injury), Gary Payton II (elbow fracture) and James Wiseman (right knee injury management) are out. Otto Porter Jr. (right hand contusion) is probable.

Probable starting lineups

Memphis Grizzlies

F Ziaire Williams

F Jaren Jackson Jr.

C Xavier Tillman Sr.

G Desmond Bane

TBD

Golden State Warriors

1

1