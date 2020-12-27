Warriors vs. Bulls live stream: How to watch NBA games online, on TV

How to watch Warriors vs. Bulls game online and on TV originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors' season couldn't have gotten off to a worse start. After getting blown out by the Brooklyn Nets on Opening Night, the Warriors were dismantled by the Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas Day to fall to 0-2.

Their minus-65 point differential is the second-worst point differential through two games in NBA history. The good news for the Warriors is that Draymond Green is expected to return Sunday when they face the 0-2 Chicago Bulls at United Center.

Like the Warriors, the Bulls have been pasted in their first two games of the season, getting blown out by the Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers.

Sunday should be a get-right game for one of these two teams.

Here's how to watch Warriors vs. Bulls online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Dec. 27, at 5 p.m. PT (Warriors Pregame Live at 4 p.m. PT)TV: NBC Sports Bay AreaLive Stream: My Teams app