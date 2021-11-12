Warriors vs. Bulls: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Friday

Led by Andrew Wiggins, the Golden State Warriors secured another victory on Wednesday over the Minnesota Timberwolves to continue their hot start to the 2021-22 NBA season. On Friday, the Warriors will welcome the Chicago Bulls to San Francisco’s Chase Center.

Similar to the Warriors, the Bulls are riding an impressive start to the season with a record of 8-3, including back-to-back wins over the Dallas Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets. Despite the absence of Nikola Vucevic due to the league’s health and safety protocol, the Warriors will still have to deal with Chicago’s dynamic trio of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball on Friday night.

Below is how to watch the game, injury reports, probable lineups and everything else you need to know about Friday’s tilt in the Bay Area.

How to watch the game:

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 10

Time: 7 p.m. PT

TV Channel: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV

Radio: 95.7 The Game (Bay Area)

Location: Chase Center

Bulls vs. Warriors notable injuries:

Chicago Bulls:

Nikola Vucevic – Out – Health and Safety Protocol

Coby White – Out – Left Shoulder

Patrick Williams – Out – Left Wrist

Golden State Warriors:

Draymond Green – Questionable – Thigh Contusion

Damion Lee – Questionable – Hip

Klay Thompson – Out – Achilles

James Wiseman – Out – Meniscus

Probable Starting Lineups:

Chicago Bulls

F DeMar DeRozan – No. 11 – USC

F Javonte Green – No. 24 – Radford

C Tony Bradley – No. 13 – North Carolina

G Zach LaVine – No. 8 – UCLA

G Lonzo Ball – No. 2 – UCLA

Golden State Warriors

F Draymond Green – No. 23 – Michigan State

F Andrew Wiggins – No. 22 – Kansas

C Kevon Looney – No. 5 – UCLA

G Steph Curry – No. 30 – Davidson

G Jordan Poole – No. 3 – Michigan

