Warriors vs Bulls Game Highlights

NBA.com

The Warriors defeated the Bulls, 140-131. Klay Thompson (30 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 7 3PM) and Stephen Curry (27 points, 9 assists, 6 3PM) combined for 57 points for the Warriors, while Jonathan Kuminga added 24 points (4-4 3pt. FG) and 5 rebounds in the victory. DeMar DeRozan tallied 39 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists for the Bulls