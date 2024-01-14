Advertisement

Warriors vs Bucks Game Highlights

NBA.com

The Bucks defeated the Warriors, 129-118. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 33 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists as Damian Lillard (27 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists) and Khris Middleton (24 points, 10 assists) totaled 51 points. Jonathan Kuminga had a career-high 28 points as Brandon Podziemski (23 points, 10 rebounds) and Klay Thompson (21 points) totaled 44 points.