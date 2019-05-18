Warriors vs. Blazers live stream: Watch NBA playoffs Game 3 live online originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The Western Conference finals have shifted to Portland.

After the Warriors won the first two games of the series on their home floor, they will look to do the same in Game 3 at Moda Center.

All eyes will be on the battle of the Curry brothers. Older brother and Warriors star Steph Curry had the better of Seth in Game 2 with a game high-37 points, and he even endured some trash talk from his younger brother.

But Seth was no slouch off the bench for the Blazers. He scored 16 points and stole the ball from Steph four times.

The Warriors again will be without star forward Kevin Durant and will rely on more stout defense against Portland sharpshooters Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

As the Warriors hold a two-games-to-none series lead, the Blazers are sure to play a desperate brand of basketball to get in the win column in the best-of-seven series.

Here's how you can watch Warriors-Blazers Game 3 on television, as well as NBC Sports Bay Area's "SNC: Warriors Playoff Central" pregame and postgame coverage live on NBC Sports Bay Area and the MyTeams by NBC Sports app.

When: 6 p.m. PT on Saturday, May 18, on ESPN (pregame show starts on NBC Sports Bay Area at 5 p.m.)

Pregame/postgame show live stream: MyTeams by NBC Sports app

Game live stream: WatchESPN



