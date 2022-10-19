Warriors unveil championship ring with yellow diamonds, secret compartment and a dig at the Celtics

The Golden State Warriors do, in fact, have very big rings.

The 2021-22 NBA champions unveiled and distributed their championship rings ahead of their season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers, and the jewelry was indeed gaudy enough for a team with four rings in eight years. The rings were designed by Jason of Beverly Hills.

First, the requisite Ring Math™. As the Warriors laid out, their new ring features 16 carats of yellow and white diamonds set into yellow gold, representing their 16 wins in last season's playoffs. It has seven carats of yellow cushion cut diamonds on its bezel to represent the team's seven championships. And it has 43 baguettes on the Bay Bridge logo to represent Stephen Curry dropping 43 points in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The Warriors said it is the first NBA championship ring to feature yellow diamonds, in case you are in a really hard basketball trivia league.

The novel feature of the ring is a secret compartment that opens to show a collection of trophies reflecting each player's personal count of championships. So, four for Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala, three for Kevon Looney and one for everyone else.

You can see it up close and in action here:

And Curry gave it a whirl here:

Other features of the ring include architectural features of the Chase Center on the side, the game scores of each series in their playoff run, seven Larry O'Brien trophies, the team's "Just Us" mantra and an Oracle Arena pattern on the underside of the ring.

And, because no ring — especially a Warriors ring — is complete without some trash talk, the Celtics' parquet floor, on which the team won the ring in the first place.

Now we wait and see if the Warriors have to design yet another one in the near future, though "Can a secret compartment fit five trophies?" probably isn't a question most NBA fans want answered.