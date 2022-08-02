Warriors unveil new 2022-23 statement uniforms with Golden State nod

Tom Dierberger
·1 min read

  • Golden State Warriors
    Golden State Warriors
    

Warriors unveil new 'statement' jerseys with old-school nod originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors unveiled a new statement edition uniform on Tuesday for the upcoming 2022-23 NBA season, and it arrived with a blast from the past.

The jerseys, per the team's release, pay homage to the franchise's long history. For the first time since 1975, the Warriors will wear "Golden State" scripted across the chest.

The threads were released exactly 51 years after the franchise changed its name from the San Francisco Warriors to the Golden State Warriors on Aug. 2, 1971.

